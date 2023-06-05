New York State Police, as well as local law enforcement, will be out in full force during the Memorial Day weekend. (File Photo)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Washington County, scoping out 10 businesses. Police say one business was not in compliance, resulting in one person being arrested and charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child for allegedly selling alcohol to someone under 21.

The business not in compliance:

Cumberland Farms, 1252 NY 29 Greenwich

The following businesses were in compliance:

Greenwich Mobil Mart 1116 NY29, Greenwich, NY

Stewarts, 204 Main Street, Greenwich, NY

Thruway Beverage 1184 NY29, Greenwich, NY

CVS, 1169 NY29, Greenwich, NY

Hannaford 1165 NY29, Greenwich, NY

Geraghty’s Wine, 1251 NY29, Greenwich, NY

Cumberland Farms, 44 East Main Street, Cambridge, NY

Cambridge Village Market, 15 West Main Street, Cambridge, NY

Walgreens, 2 North Pearl Street, Cambridge, NY

During these investigations, businesses were checked with a trooper wearing plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives.