CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police arrested two individuals following a reported robbery at Boscov’s in Clifton Park on Wednesday. A store employee sustained injuries during the incident.

According to the police, Lanette Stearns, 44, reportedly stole multiple items from the store. When the store’s loss prevention officer tried to stop her, Stearns allegedly bit them and hit them with a stolen item.

The second suspect, Kolawole Fashuyi, 32, got involved and allegedly hit the employee multiple times. The two tried to flee but were quickly apprehended. Stearns provided police with false identifying information. Officers located a glass smoking device with drug residue in Stearn’s possession.

Stearns was charged with second-degree robbery, criminal impersonation in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, and petit larceny. She was arraigned and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility.

Fashuyi, who was reportedly known to Stearns, was charged with third-degree assault. He was issued an appearance ticket to Clifton Park Town Court on November 29.