COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man has been arrested by State Police for threatening to harm someone with a box cutter. Lawrence Sharp, 38, has been charged with second-degree menacing.

On May 25 at 8:46 a.m., Troopers responded to the median of State Route 7 in Colonie, following the report of an altercation. The investigation determined that Sharp got into a verbal disagreement with a person unknown to him.

During the dispute, Sharp allegedly brandished and threatened to use a box cutter to hurt the victim. State Police say that no one was injured during the quarrel, and that Sharp left the area as law enforcement arrived.

Sharp later surrendered himself to SP Latham, where he was processed. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Colonie Town Court on June 7 and released.