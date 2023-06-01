BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police have arrested a Troy man after a brief pursuit. Michael Messier, 52, is facing multiple charges.

At 10:22 p.m. on May 31, state troopers stopped to assist a disabled vehicle on State Route 2 in Brunswick, and Messier was identified as the driver. Police say Messier became uncooperative, disregarded the trooper’s commands, and fled in his vehicle, striking law enforcement vehicles as he left.

Messier was stopped in the area of Brick Church Road in Brunswick and was arrested. Along with several vehicle and traffic law violations, Messier faces the following charges:

Charges

Third-degree criminal mischief

Fourth-degree reckless endangerment

Second-degree criminal mischief

Third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Resisting arrest

Following a medical evaluation, Messier was transported to SP Brunswick for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Brunswick Town Court on June 7.