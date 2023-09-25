GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police arrested Lee D. Horning Jr., 36, on two counts of rape in the first degree and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. According to police investigations, Horning Jr. reportedly had unwanted sexual contact with a child under 17 on multiple occasions.

The alleged crimes happened in August and September in the town of Edinburg. Horning Jr. was processed and arraigned at the Milton Town Court. He was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 cash, a $50,000 bond, or a $250,000 partially secured bond.