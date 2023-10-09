COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 17-year-old is in custody following the fatal crash on I-890 on Saturday night. A 14-year-old passenger, A’Mon Willis, passed away from severe injuries sustained in the crash.

Police say the 17-year-old was driving eastbound at high speeds when they lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle overturned and rolled into a vehicle traveling in the westbound lane.

Three other teenagers in the vehicle were treated at the Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the westbound vehicle also received treatment.

The 17-year-old was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert. He was processed at SP Princetown for the following charges:

Aggravated vehicular homicide

Assault in the second degree

Driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs or of alcohol

Vehicle and traffic law violations



The suspect was arraigned at the Cohoes City Court. He was remanded to the Oneida County Correctional Facility as an adolescent offender. Police say investigations are ongoing.