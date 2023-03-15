SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Schenectady police responded to 1773 State St. for reports of a stabbing on a CDTA bus. When police arrived, they determined a 23-year-old man suffered slashes to his head and torso. He was transported to Albany Medical Center and is in stable condition.

The Colonie Police Department assisted in the investigation by pulling over a CDTA bus near Osborne Road and evacuating its passengers. Currently, there is no suspect in custody.

Jaime Kazlo from CDTA has told NEWS10 that she is working closely with the Schenectady Police during this ongoing investigation. Stick with NEWS10 for updates both on air and online.