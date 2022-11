TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) has released a tweet confirming a reported stabbing incident in the B3 lot on the main campus in Troy. HVCC reports the public safety’s office and local law enforcement are responding to the scene.

HVCC reports the suspect is believed to have left campus and the investigation is ongoing. Contact (518) 629-7210 with any information and remain alert to any suspicious activity on campus.