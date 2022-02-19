SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schodack Police Chief John Hourigan confirmed to NEWS10 Saturday morning that a man was stabbed at the Four Seasons Motel in Schodack around 11:00 p.m. Friday. The victim sustained non life-threatening wounds and was transported to Albany Medical Center.

This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be released when they become available. If you have any tips, photos, or videos from this incident, you can submit them to news@news10.com.

