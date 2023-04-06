ST. JOHNSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — St. Johnsville police report the arrest of Robert Meyers Jr. on April 6. An investigation found that Meyers Jr. allegedly possessed many handguns, marijuana, crystal meth and adderall.

On April 3 around 1 a.m., NY state police executed a search warrant entry at 17 Hough Street in St. Johnsville. Police explain the search warrant is a result of a 10-month long investigation into the sale and possession of meth. As a result, three people were arrested and enough information was developed to obtain a search warrant for another residence at 44 Hough Street. That search warrant was carried out at 8:30 a.m on the same date.

Police report that the items seized during both searches included many handguns and long guns that were illegally possessed including four “ghost” guns, three stolen guns, three non-compliant AR15s, and several high-capacity magazines. 40 pounds of processed marijuana, 24.3 grams of crystal meth, 4.6 grams of Adderall and $20,000 cash were also seized. The meth was found to have a street value of about $2,000 while the marijuana had a street value of about $50,000.

Charges for Robert Meyers Jr., 46 of St. Johnsville

Third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

First degree criminal possession of a weapon

First degree criminal possession of cannabis in excess of 10 pounds

Meyers Jr. was arraigned and remanded to the Montgomery County Jail on $50,000 bail. Further charges are pending against Meyers. Police also report the arrest of Melissa McGowan, 28, of St. Johnsville who was charged with Criminal Possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. She was issued an appearance ticket. The third arrested individual, Darryl Youker, 34 was turned over to Herkimer police department on an outstanding warrant.