SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A suspect who is wanted in connection to an attempted murder in Vermont was arrested by the Springfield Police Department on Monday. Jonathan Nazario (20, Springfield) is a fugitive of justice according to the Springfield Police and was arrested alongside Hennessy Matos (22, Wilbraham).

On Monday, around 5 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Franklin Street for a gun call. Police say they seized a loaded firearm, more than $5,000 in cash, cocaine, and marijuana amid investigation.

Police say Nazario was detained on Columbia Terrace, with Matos near the intersection of Tracy and Liberty Streets. Police say further investigation also led to the discovery of a discarded purse with more than $5,200 cash, 14 grams of cocaine, marijuana, and a loaded firearm. Both were arrested.

Nazario Charges:

Possession of a firearm without an FID card

Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number during the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Improper storage of a firearm

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a class D drug

Fugitive from justice on a court warrant

Matos Charges:

Possession of a firearm without an FID card

Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number during the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Improper storage of a firearm

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a class D drug

Springfield Police say Nazario was a fugitive from justice in connection to a September 2022 attempted murder involving a firearm out of Bennington, Vermont.