SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saugerties man was arrested early Tuesday morning for alleged criminal possession of a weapon. Aiden Becnel, 21, faces multiple charges.

Around 4 a.m., Saugerties Police say Becnel was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun with a loaded 17-round magazine. He was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Becnel was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to reappear in court on Wednesday. Police are still investigating this incident, and charges are pending.