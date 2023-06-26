SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department has been notified of a recent scam where someone calls and claims to be a member of the Department, using an active officer’s name. The scammer is reportedly telling others that they are involved in a “legal matter” in an attempt to get them to talk.

Victims have been given a number to call back, numbers that do not belong to the Schenectady Police Department. Police are currently investigating the origins of these calls, which do not appear to be from the area.

If you receive a call like this, you’re asked to contact (518) 630-0911.