SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saugerties Police arrested a man on Wednesday. Thomas L. Pierog, 64, of Saugerties, was arrested on a charge of second-degree harassment.

Police say that on Wednesday they responded to Burt Street in the Village of Saugerties for a report of a landlord/ tenant dispute. Police say their investigation determined that during the disput, Pierog threatened to shoot the victim.