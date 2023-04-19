SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four people were arrested after an attempted home invasion with shots fired, according to the Schenectady Police Department. Legrant Foster (28, Troy), Pierre Thompson (23, Schenectady), Monique Serrano (30, Schenectady), and David Jackson (28, Schenectady), each face charges.

On Tuesday, around 10:27 p.m., Schenectady Police responded to an attempted home invasion on Kings Road with reports of shots fired. Police say several suspects tried to force entry into the home, breaking into the breezeway.

Two adult residents in the home shot at the suspects as they were breaking in, appearing to strike one of them, according to police. Police say the suspects fled, and multiple shell casings were found by evidence technicians on the scene.

While searching the area for suspects, Schenectady Police say they received word of a person at Ellis Hospital who had suffered gunshot wounds to their upper body. Police responded to the hospital and detained the occupants from the car.

Foster and Thompson Charges:

First-degree reckless endangerment

First-degree burglary

Police say during the incident, they found one of the handguns inside the house was illegally possessed. Serrano and Jackson were charged.

Serrano and Jackson Charges: