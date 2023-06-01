BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Wynantskill man was arrested for allegedly attempting to break into a home in Brunswick. Michael Cardinuta, 20, faces a slew of charges.

On Monday, around midnight, troopers responded to a home in Brunswick for a report of a man trying to forcibly enter a house and threatening to use a gun. Once they arrived, troopers found Cardinuta on the porch.

Troopers say an investigation revealed Cardinuta was unknown to the homeowner, had trespassed on the property, struck multiple doors, and caused damage in an attempt to get inside. Law enforcement says he also damaged a car and other property.

Troopers say when he was refused entry, he threatened to use a firearm but was not found to possess any weapons.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal mischief (two counts)

Second-degree attempted criminal trespass

Fourth-degree stalking

Third-degree menacing

Third-degree criminal tampering

Second-degree harassment

Trespass

Cardinuta was taken to Brunswick State Police for processing. he was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Brunswick Town Court on June 14 and was released.