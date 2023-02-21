WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Wilton man was arrested on Sunday, February 12, after allegedly shooting a child under 10 with a pellet from a BB gun intentionally. Nicholas Benson, 38, is charged with first-degree criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child.

On February 12, around 6:07 p.m., police responded to a Wilton home for a report of a child shot by a BB gun. Police say an investigation determined that Benson had intentionally shot the child while a court-issued order of protection was against him to protect the child. The child did not suffer any serious injury, according to police.

Benson was arrested and taken to Wilton State Police for processing. He was arraigned at the Milton Town Court and is held at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility on $5,000 cash, $10,000 bond, or $50,000 partially secured bond.