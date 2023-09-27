ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Whitehall man was arrested on Tuesday after failing to pull over and fleeing police, per New York State Police. Charles Wilke, 60, faces several charges.

On Tuesday, around 12:28 a.m., police tried to pull over a car on Broadway in Whitehall for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Police say the car did not stop and a chase began.

Police later identified the driver as Wilke. Wilke eventually stopped on County Route 12 and tried to flee on foot. He was quickly stopped and arrested. Police say he had drugs, paraphernalia, and an illegal radio device on him.

Charges:

Tampering with physical evidence

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Resisting arrest

Third-degree fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

Unlawful possession of radio devices

Wilke was taken to Granville State Police for processing. He was taken to the Washington County Correctional Facility for arraignment.