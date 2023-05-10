GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Whitehall residents were arrested on Friday, with one allegedly possessing part of a firearm reported stolen from the Vermont State Police in 2014. Shaun Symons, 45, and Jennifer Decker, 32, both face charges.

Police say on May 5, around 9:13 a.m., they responded to a property on County Route 12 in Granville for reported trespass. Upon arrival, police found both Symons and Decker in a car on the property.

Police say Symons and Decker reported the car was having a mechanical issue. Upon further investigation, police say they determined the two didn’t have permission to be there and had stolen construction supplies from the property.

Police also say Symons possessed part of a firearm reported stolen from the Vermont State Police in 2014.

Symons Charges:

Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (two counts)

Trespass

Vehicle and traffic law violations

Decker Charges:

Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Trespass

Both were taken to Granville State Police for processing. They were issued appearance tickets to return to the Granville Town Court at a later date and were released.