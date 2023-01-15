CROWN POINT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ticonderoga woman was arrested on Saturday after allegedly forcing her way into a house, assaulting someone, and using a knife to stab a bathroom door after the victim locked themselves inside. Sadie Thompson, 24, faces a slew of charges.

On January 14 around 12:42 p.m., troopers responded to a house on Lapeter Way in Crown Point for a domestic dispute. Police say their investigation uncovered that Thompson tried to force her way into the house by kicking the door. While gaining entry, she allegedly broke the chain on the door. Police say she began yelling and started hitting the victim with an open and closed fist. Police say the victim then locked themselves in the bathroom to call law enforcement.

Thompson then allegedly grabbed a knife from the kitchen and tried to open the bathroom door with the knife. Police say she began damaging the bathroom door by kicking it and stabbing it. After some time, the victim then came out of the bathroom, and Thompson left the residence. She was found shortly after and arrested.

Charges:

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Third-degree assault

First-degree burglary

Second-degree menacing

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

First-degree criminal contempt

Thompson was taken to Schroon Lake State Police for processing. She was arraigned at the Town of Ticonderoga Court and was taken to the Essex County Jail on $10,000 cash, $20,000 bond, and $40,000 partially secured bond.