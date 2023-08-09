LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 39-year-old resident of Cornwallville was arrested on Wednesday for using bad checks to pay for car repair services. Jessica M. Glendenning was charged with grand larceny in the third degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree, scheme to defraud in the first degree, and two counts of issuing a bad check.

According to the New York State Police, a complaint was made on April 19 at a car service center in Colonie. Police determined that Glendenning wrote a check for over $1,000 for repair services. The account the check was written from had been closed since June 2022. Glendenning also failed to provide payment when the business reached out to her on multiple occasions.

Police discovered that Glendenning submitted another check for car repairs at a different car service center in Colonie in March 2022. The payment was for over $3,000 worth of repair services. The account the check was written from had insufficient funds. Again, Glendenning failed to provide payment when the business reached out.

Glendenning surrendered herself to the State Police of Latham. She was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Colonie Town Court on August 30.