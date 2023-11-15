SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was arrested on Tuesday, November 7, and is accused of trying to meet a 14-year-old for sexual exploitation. Joseph Leverett faces multiple charges.

State Police investigators, along with the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Leverett following an investigation. According to state police, the investigation found Leverett made arrangements and traveled to a pre-determined location in Colonie to meet what he believed to be a 14-year-old to sexually exploit them.

Charges:

Second-degree attempted rape

Second-degree attempted criminal sex act

Second-degree attempted patronizing a person for prostitution

Leverett was arrested and processed at Latham State Police. He was issued an appearance ticket to return at the Colonie Town Court on November 29 and was released.