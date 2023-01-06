HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was arrested for allegedly stealing seven snow blowers in total from the Home Depot and Lowes in Halfmoon. Bryan Pallone, 35, allegedly had 20 outstanding warrants for his arrest.

On November 16, 2022, around 8 a.m., troopers received a report from the Halfmoon Home Depot, saying that five snow blowers had been stolen in the early morning hours of November 12, 2022. Police say that on December 12, 2022, two additional snow blowers were reported stolen from the Halfmoon Lowes. Police say their investigation lead them to find Pallone was allegedly responsible for both thefts. Police also say Pallone had 20 outstanding warrants for his arrest, and he is suspected of additional thefts in the area.

Charges:

Third-degree grand larceny (warrant)

Fourth-degree grand larceny

Pallone was located at the Schenectady County Correctional Facility and was brought to Clifton Park State Police for processing. He was arraigned at the Halfmoon Town Court and returned to the Schenectady County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges.