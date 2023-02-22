SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, State Police of Saratoga arrested Eliezer Gaetan, 41, for Burglary, Criminal Mischief, Operating a Motor Vehicle Impaired by Drugs, and Obstructing Governmental Administration. The arrest stemmed from a one-car crash in the area of Charlton Road and Middle Line Road in Ballston.

Police say the vehicle’s driver, later identified as Gaetan, was not at the scene of the crash. He was located in a nearby residence. Investigations determined that Gaetan broke in using force and began to damage the building and items inside.

After being taken into custody, Gaetan was transported to the Saratoga Hospital for medical evaluation. He was arraigned at the Malta Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash, a $50,000 bond, or a $100,000 partially secured bond.