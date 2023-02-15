QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Stephen K. Stedman, 75 on February 10. Stedman is accused of stealing from Walmart over 20 times.

On February 10 around 6:15 a.m., troopers responded to Walmart in Queensbury for the report of a theft in progress. After an investigation, police along with Walmart’s Loss Prevention Department, found Stedman had stolen items from the location on 20 occasions beginning in December 2022. Police report the amount of merchandise stolen collectively was valued at $500.

Stedman is charged with 21 counts of petit larceny. He was transported to Queensbury state police for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Queensbury Town Court on February 20.