DRESDEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A landlord from Queensbury was arrested on Wednesday and is accused of coercion. John Daly Jr., 58, is charged with third-degree coercion.

According to New York State Police, on Wednesday, around 4 p.m., troopers responded to a home in Whitehall for reports of a past dispute. Police say an investigation found that the day prior, Daly Jr. solicited the victim to give him revealing photographs in exchange for a preferential leasing opportunity in a Dresden apartment.

Daly was arrested and taken to Granville State Police for processing. He was arraigned at the Washington County Centralized Arraignment Part Court and was released on his own recognizance.