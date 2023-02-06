HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Dylan Donaldson, 26 of Mechanicville and Jack Frazier, 37 of Waterford on February 3. The pair were allegedly involved in shoplifting at Walmart in Halfmoon.

On February 3 around 8 a.m., troopers responded to Walmart in Halfmoon for a reported theft. A car involved identified by Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, was found in Cohoes. Police report they pulled over the car with Donaldson driving and Frazier as the passenger. After an investigation, police explain they both had glass smoking devices with drug residue. Frazier also had a controlled substance.

Donaldson was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree. Frazier was arrested for two counts of criminal possession of the controlled substance in the seventh degree and criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree.

According to police, both were taken to Clifton Park state police for processing. They were issued tickets returnable to the Cohoes City Court on February 16 and released.