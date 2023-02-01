MIDDLETON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Middletown man was arrested on Tuesday following a traffic stop for allegedly possessing a stolen gun and fleeing. Nkosi Callender, 32, faces multiple charges.

Troopers pulled over a 2019 Acura driving on Central Avenue in Middletown for traffic and law violations. Troopers say they identified the driver as Callender and learned he had a suspended driver’s license. Troopers asked him to step out of the car, when he allegedly became angry and yelled at them, refusing to do so. He allegedly put the car and drive and fled the area. After a short time, troopers pulled him over again once his car broke down.

Callender then allegedly fled on foot. They eventually caught him and took him into custody without incident. Police say while chasing him, he threw a loaded gun, a Ruger LCP .380 that was allegedly stolen.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of stolen property

Obstruction of governmental administration

Third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle

Resisting arrest

Callender was arraigned in the City of Middletown Court. He was released on bail.