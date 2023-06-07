SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Gansevoort man was arrested on Monday after crashing a stolen car while impaired by drugs, according to New York State Police. Bruce Bidwell, 51, faces multiple charges.

On Monday, around 10:44 p.m., troopers responded to the rest area on I-90 westbound in Schodack for reports of an injured man, resulting from a crash. State police say the driver initially provided false identifying information but was later identified as Bidwell.

Bidwell was taken to Albany Medical Center for minor injuries and was later discharged to police custody. Troopers say the car Bidwell was driving was stolen out of South Glens Falls that day.

State Police say an investigation found the stolen car had collided with a utility pole on County Route 46 in Fort Edward before arriving at the rest area. The crash resulted in Bidwell’s injuries and damage to the car.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property

False personation

Driving while ability impaired by drugs

other vehicle and traffic law violations

Bidewell was taken to Latham State Police for processing. He was arraigned at the Schodack Town Court and was released on his own recognizance. He was then turned over to the South Glens Falls Police Department for pending charges.