CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Brunswick man was arrested on Monday after menacing victims with a gun after a verbal altercation on a Clifton Park nature trail, per New York State Police. John Bulmer, 82, faces multiple charges.

On Monday, around 12:06 p.m., troopers responded to the Vischer Ferry Preserve in the area of Riverview Road in Clifton Park. State Police say an investigation showed Bulmer brandished a gun toward multiple victims during a verbal altercation. No one was injured during the incident.

Police say they found Bulmer hiding in the bushes nearby and took him into custody. According to law enforcement, the gun Bulmer brandished was legally owned.

Charges:

Second-degree menacing

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Bulmer was taken to Clifton Park State Police for processing. He was released on an appearance ticket to return to the Clifton Park Town Court on July 20.