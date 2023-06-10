ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cornwall man has been arrested following a rape investigation, according to police. John Kyle Dizon, 23, is facing multiple charges.

On June 1, police received information that an adult man had sexual contact with a child. The investigation determined that Dizon allegedly had sexual contact with a child less than thirteen years old in April of 2022 while in the town of Bethlehem.

Police say that at the time of the incident, Dizon was employed as a law enforcement officer for the State of New York University Police at SUNY Albany, and is no longer employed by the agency. At the time of arrest, he was reportedly actively employed as a law enforcement officer by the Newburgh Police Department.

NPD has been advised and has been entirely cooperative with the investigation. Dizon faces the following charges:

Charges

Predatory sexual assault against a child

First-degree criminal sexual act

First-degree rape

First-degree sexual abuse

Dizon was arrested on June 9 at SP Middletown and transported to SP Latham for processing. He was arraigned on June 10 at the Westerlo Town Court, where he was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information related to this case, or believe you may also be a victim, please contact SP Latham at (518)583-7000 or email Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.