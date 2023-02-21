ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police are investigating a stabbing incident in Albany from February 20. Police report the victim was stabbed on Madison Avenue in the area of Eagle Street.

On February 20 around 10 a.m., a victim of a non-life-threatening stab wound to the arm went to the State Police Capital requesting medical aid. The victim reported the incident had just happened. After an investigation, police determined the victim was stabbed by an unknown man in an unprovoked attack on Madison Avenue in the area of Eagle Street in Albany.

(Photo: NYS Police) (Photo: NYS Police)

Police explain the suspect fled the location and has not been identified. They are described as a male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with short hair. He was wearing a distinct white jacket with “Paris” written on the back at the time of the stabbing. If anyone locates the suspects, contact the NYS police immediately and do not approach the individual. If you recognize the suspect in the photo, please call 518-474-5330 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.