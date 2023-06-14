HARTFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hartford man was arrested on Friday after discharging a firearm during a dispute and being involved in several physical domestic disputes, according to New York State Police. James Lutz, 26, faces a slew of charges.

On Friday, around 4:30 p.m., troopers received a report of multiple past occurring disputes out of Hartford. According to police, an investigation showed Lutz was involved in several physical domestic disputes with the victim. Police say during two incidents, one in December 2022 and another in May 2023, Lutz displayed a gun and fired it.

Police say no one was injured, and a child under 17 was present in both instances. Police seized all firearms, and allegedly found an illegally possessed high-capacity magazine.

Initial Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (two counts)

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

First-degree reckless endangerment (two counts)

Criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation

Endangering the welfare of a child (two counts)

Lutz was arrested and processed by Granville State Police. He was arraigned by Granville State Police and remanded to the Washington County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $2,000 cash or $4,000 bond. Lutz was also issued an order of protection against the victim and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

On Sunday, around 5:47 a.m., troopers responded to a Hartford home for reports of damage done to a car. Police say an investigation determined Lutz cause the damage to the car.

During the investigation, police say Lutz was found to possess a firearm, directly violating the order of protection issued on June 9.

Additional Charges:

Second-degree criminal mischief

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree criminal contempt

Lutz was arrested for the additional charges and was taken to Greenwich State Police for processing. He was arraigned at the Hartford Town Court and was remanded to the Washington County Correctional Facility in lieu of $2,000 cash or $4,000 bond.