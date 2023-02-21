HADLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested William S. Cason, 39 of Hadley on February 12. Cason allegedly damaged a car with a sledgehammer.

On February 12 around 8:30 a.m., troopers responded to a home in Hadley for the report of an unknown man damaging a car at the location with a sledgehammer. After an investigation, police report they located the car with significant damage. Cason was also located and identified as the person responsible. The sledgehammer used was found a short distance away. Police report Cason was confrontational and uncooperative with officers while being taken into custody.

Cason was charged with criminal mischief in the second degree, two counts of criminal tampering in the third degree, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, harassment in the second degree and bail jumping in the third degree.

Cason was take to Hadley state police for processing, where he remained uncooperative. Further investigation determined Carson had a warrant for his arrest out of Wilton state police for failing to appear in the Corinth Town Court on an unrelated matter. Cason was arraigned at the Corinth Town Court and was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 cash, a $10,000 bond, or a $25,000 partially secured bond.