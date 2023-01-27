GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Edward W. Dano, 56 of Greenfield on January 26. Dano allegedly stole money from a victim’s bank account in August 2022.

On August 23 around 3:30 p.m., troopers got a complaint that money had been stolen from a victim’s bank account earlier that month. After an investigation, police report Dano used the victim’s bank card without permission at multiple ATMs. Officers say Dano withdrew over $1,000 and kept the money.

Dano is charged with fourth degree grand larceny. He was arrested by State Police following an investigation into an unrelated matter. Dano was taken to Wilton state police for processing. He was arraigned at the Lake Luzerne Town Court and remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility without bail.