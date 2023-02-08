CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man from the town of Cairo was arrested after allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run on Sunday, causing injuries. Jovan Quillie-Louise Pelton, 24, faces multiple charges.

Sunday morning, around 6:45, troopers responded to 1998 County Route 67 in the town of Cairo in response to a 911 call for a hit-and-run crash. The crash involved two cars and resulted in injuries, according to police.

Police say their investigation found that a 2012 Kia was driving northwest on County Route 67 in Cairo when the driver said another car tried to overtake them on the road and struck them, forcing them to leave the roadway. The Kia ended up causing damage to a mailbox, mailbox post, and lawn before striking a ditch. One passenger in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The car that hit the Kia, later to be identified as a Volkswagen, fled the area. Troopers were able to get a license plate number and identified the car. Troopers drove to a house on Cornell Street and identified Pelton as the driver of the Volkswagen. Troopers said while talking to him, they determined he was the driver of the car who fled.

Charges: