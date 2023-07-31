BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Galway man was arrested on Tuesday after an argument took place at a Ballston business that led to him damaging another person’s car, according to New York State Police. Dennis Walsh, 46, faces several charges.

On Tuesday, around 8:12 p.m., troopers responded to reports of a disturbance at a business on Brookline Road in Ballston. Police say Walsh was involved in a verbal argument with the victim.

After the argument, police say Walsh returned with a rope with a metal clasp on it and struck a car driven by the victim, causing damage. Walsh fled the area but was later stopped and found on State Route 50 in Ballston.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal mischief

Second-degree menacing

Police arrested Walsh during the stop and he was taken to Saratoga State Police for processing. He was arraigned at the Malta Town Court and was released on his own recognizance.