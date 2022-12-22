QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police (SP) arrested Alexia L. Azan, 19 of Fort Edward on December 21. Azan was allegedly involved in stealing money from the Dunkin’ Donuts she worked at.

On December 21 around 1 p.m. troopers got a complaint from Dunkin Donuts in Queensbury reporting missing funds of over $1,500. After an investigation, police explain Azan was working at the store on December 12 and took the end-of-the-day proceeds for the purpose of depositing funds which is part of her work routine. Police report Azan failed to make the deposit and failed to return the funds.

Charges

Fourth degree grand larceny

According to police, Azan surrendered herself to Queensbury state police, where she was processed. She was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Queensbury Town Court on January 9, 2023 and released.