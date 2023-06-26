MORIAH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A South Glens Falls man was arrested on Saturday, June 17, for aggravated DWI with his 7-year-old son in the car, according to the New York State Police. Daniel Breeyear, 42, faces several charges.

On Saturday, June 17, state police responded to State Route 9N in Moriah for a car off the roadway. Police say an investigation determined that Breeyear was driving with his 7-year-old son south on State Route 9N in a Chevrolet Truck.

State Police say Breeyear struck multiple trees while leaving the roadway. No one was injured in the incident.

While interviewing Breeyear, police say they smelt the odor of an alcoholic beverage. Troopers administered SFSTs which Breeyear allegedly failed. He was arrested and taken to Lewis State Police for processing.

Charges:

DWI

First-degree aggravated DWI with a child

Endangering the welfare of a child

Breeyear refused to submit a chemical test, per police. He was released on an appearance ticket and is set to show up in the Town of Moriah Court at a later date in June.