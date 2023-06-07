JEFFERSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Davenport man was arrested on Monday and is accused of burglarizing a home and violating an order of protection, according to New York State Police. Arthur Currie, 29, faces several charges.

On Friday, May 5, around 10:53 p.m., troopers responded to a Jefferson home for reports of an order of protection violation. State troopers say an investigation found Currie was on the victim’s property unwelcomed when the family returned home. Currie allegedly fled the area while the victims were contacting law enforcement.

The next day, around 5:19 p.m., troopers responded to a Jefferson home for reports of a burglary. State troopers say an investigation found Currie entered the home while no one was there without permission and stole from it.

When the victims returned home, they allegedly found Currie hiding inside. Once he was found, police say he fled before law enforcement could arrive with the stolen items.

After both incidents, extensive searches were done in the surrounding area, but Currie was not found. Police say both incidents happened while a court-ordered stay-away order of protection was in place against Currie from the victims.

On Monday, June 5, Currie was located at the Jefferson Town Court and was taken into custody. He was taken to Princetown State Police for processing.

Charges:

Third-degree burglary

Second-degree criminal contempt (four counts)

Petit larceny

Second-degree criminal trespass

Currie was arraigned at the Jefferson Town Court and is held at the Schoharie County Correctional Facility in lieu of $2,000 cash, a $4,000 bond, or a $8,000 partially secured bond.