COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany couple was arrested on Sunday for living in someone else’s Cobleskill home without permission for roughly a week, according to New York State Police. Melissa Johnson, 44, and Jesus Lanauze, 58, each face multiple charges.

On Sunday, around 6:31 p.m., troopers responded to a home on State Route 7 in Cobleskill for reports of a trespass. Police say an investigation found Johnson and Lanauze had been living in the unoccupied house without permission from the owner for approximately a week. Further investigation found they caused damage to the home and outbuilding, per police.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal trespass

Third-degree criminal trespass

Sixth-degree conspiracy

Both were arrested at the scene and were taken to Cobleskill State Police for processing. They were both issued appearance tickets to return to the Cobleskill Town Court on August 15 and were released.