BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cambridge man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly being in possession of a stolen car, which he crashed after fleeing police. Joseph Brandmeyer, 43, faces a slew of charges.

On January 10, around 5:21 p.m., troopers located a car on Hoosick Road in Brunswick that was reported stolen from Bennington, Vermont, just hours before. Troopers say they tried to stop the stolen car, but Brandmeyer, who was driving the car, fled. He eventually crashed the car into another car on Hoosick Street near the intersection of 21st Street in Troy.

Police say Brandmeyer was the only one injured in the crash. He was taken to Samaritan Hospital for minor injuries. He was also found in possession of drugs.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle

Multiple vehicle and traffic law violations

Brandmeyer was taken to Brunswick State Police for processing following medical treatment. he was arraigned at the Brunswick Town Court and held at the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility without bail.