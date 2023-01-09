BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Brunswick man was arrested on Thursday following a string of alleged thefts at the Clifton Park Target. Pasquale Zucaro, 46, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny.

On November 30, 2022, troopers responded to the Clifton Park Target for a report of theft after the fact. Police ran an investigation, and say they determined Zucaro stole items from the store on November 25, 2022, and November 27, 2022. Police say Zucaro is also suspected of a number of other thefts at area Target stores.

Zucaro was taken from the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility to Clifton Park State Police for processing. He was arraigned at the Clifton Park Town Court and returned to the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility, where he is being held on an unrelated matter.