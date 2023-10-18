PETERSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Bennington, Vermont, man was arrested after recklessly firing a gun after an argument with a victim, according to New York State Police. Maclain Campbell, 19, faces several charges.

On Friday, October 13, around 2:11 a.m., troopers responded to a home in Petersburgh for a report of a dispute involving a handgun. Police say their investigation determined Campbell got into an argument with the victim, brandished a handgun, and threatened the victim with it.

Police say Campbell discharged the firearm recklessly into the air. The victim was able to flee the location and contacted law enforcement. No one was injured.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree criminal use of a firearm

Second-degree menacing

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Campbell was found a short time later and was arrested. He was taken to Brunswick State Police for processing. Campbell was arraigned at the Hoosick Town Court and was remanded to the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility without bail.