ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ballston man has been arrested after police say he drove to Albany to have sex with a 13-year-old. After the arrangements were allegedly made, William G. Wade, 48, was nabbed by the State Police Troop G Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

When he got to Albany, Wade was met by state troopers. He was charged with second-degree attempted rape and second-degree attempted criminal sex act.

Wade was processed at the State Police barracks in Latham. He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Albany City Court on May 19.