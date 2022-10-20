WHITE CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police arrested John F. Nolan IV, 44, of Cambridge on October 9. Nolan was allegedly involved in an employee assault investigation at the White Creek Highway Department.

On September 20 around 4:44 p.m., Troopers got a complaint that on September 13 there was an employee who assaulted another employee at the White Creek Highway Department. After investigation, police report Nolan, who the highway department employs, intentionally exposed another employee to a hazardous chemical in a confined space. Officers report the employee experienced respiratory issues and had to seek medical treatment.

Charges

Third degree assault

According to police, Nolan surrendered himself to SP Greenwich and was processed. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the White Creek Town Court on October 20.