CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Clifton Park police arrested Michael C. Mcdermott, 30 of Troy on October 16. Troopers were called to the Walmart located in Halfmoon on October 16 around 10:10 p.m. for the complaint of a subject shoplifting.

According to police, the investigation revealed Mcdermott was trespassing on the property and stole items from the store. Police report Mcdermott had multiple drugs when taken into custody for the incident.

Charges

Two counts of third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fourth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third degree burglary

Petit larceny

Seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of second degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Public Health violation

Mcdermott was transported to SP Clifton Park for processing. He was arraigned at the Halfmoon Town Court and released on his own recognizance. After the arraignment, Mcdermott was transported to SP Latham and processed for two additional counts of petit larceny. These charges resulted from an investigation of two shoplifting incidents at the Walmart in Brunswick, NY on April 27. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Brunswick Town Court on October 26 and released.