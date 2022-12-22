CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly shoplifting a Clifton Park Kohl’s multiple times, stealing over $1,000 worth of merchandise. Christopher Freeman, 39, faces two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.

The Kohl’s in Clifton Park made two reports of shoplifting on November 2 and November 21. The report claimed the suspect stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from the store. Along with Clifton Park State Police, the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center (CRCAC) investigated the reports and found the same person was responsible for both thefts. Police arrested Freeman on a warrant on Wednesday.

Freeman was brought to Clifton Park State Police for processing after being located. He was arraigned at the Clifton Park Town Court and held at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.