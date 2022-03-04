SOUTH GLENS FALLS, (NEWS10) — A South Glens Falls man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a man’s home and assaulting him. The South Glens Falls Police Department said Christopher Phair, 56, was arrested on February 27.

Police said Phair went to the home of an acquaintance on Main Street around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday. He allegedly forced his way inside by breaking the door and assaulted the victim, causing facial fractures and a concussion. Phair fled the scene before police arrived, but he later turned himself in at the police station.

Charges

Burglary in the first degree (felony)

Assault in the third degree (misdemeanor)

Criminal mischief in the second degree (felony)

Phair was arraigned in Moreau Town Justice Court and released. An order of protection was issued for the victim.