ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A South Glens Falls man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop on Monday evening. Deputies observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation in the area of Clinton Avenue at Lexington Avenue.

Police located a crack pipe and approximately a half ounce of crack cocaine in the vehicle. The driver, Richard A. Friedman, 58, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third, fourth, and seventh degree and a traffic violation.

Friedman is due in court on January 2. He was transported to the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraign detainee.